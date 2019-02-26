IAF strikes: Govt convenes all-party meeting, Swaraj to brief opposition leaders

The government has convened an all-party meeting Tuesday evening where Swaraj will brief the leaders of opposition parties on the pre-dawn air strike operation by the against Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) terror camps in Pakistan, sources said.

They said the meeting has been convened at 5 PM at Jawahar Bhawan which houses the ministry of External Affairs. Leaders of various parties are expected to participate.

In a swift and precise air strike following the Pulwama attack, bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders, officials said.

Giving details of the operation at a conference here, said credible intelligence was received that the JeM was planning to carry out other suicide attacks in after the Pulwama bombing on a CRPF convoy 12 days ago that killed 40 jawans.

"Credible intelligence was received that JeM was attempting another suicide terror attack in various parts of the country, and the fidayeen jihadis were being trained for this purpose. In the face of imminent danger, a preemptive strike became absolutely necessary.

"In an intelligence-led operation in the early hours of today (Tuesday), struck the biggest training in Balakot," Gokhale said.

"In this operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated.

