Tiger 'Yash' dies of rare cancer

'Yash', a 12-year-old Royal diagnosed with extremely rare cancer, died at the National Park (SGNP) here, a senior said Wednesday.

'Yash', who used to be the main attraction for tourists visiting the park, breathed his last at 5.45 pm on Tuesday, he said.

'Yash' was born at the SGNP in 2008 to tigress 'Basanti' and 'Palash'.

Authorities had brought tigresses 'Bijli' and 'Mastani' from Pench in for mating them with 'Yash' and another 'Anand'.

'Yash' was diagnosed with 'rhaddomyosarcoma', as reported by pathologists from the Bombay Veterinary College, the said.

'Yash' was operated twice for a growth on his face in the last one year, he said.

During post-operative treatment since March, 'Yash' had lost considerable amount of weight.

The tiger succumbed to the ailment-related complications like the loss of body condition and multi-organ failure, the explained.

Postmortem of the carcass was conducted at pathology department of the

Dr would conduct taxidermy on 'Yash', the official added.

