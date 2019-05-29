Tiger 'Yash' dies of rare cancer

-
ALSO READ
Tiger undergoes lip operation
Mumbai's last captive white tiger Bajirao dies at 18
Amethi snaps its 39-year-old ties with Gandhi family
Irani topples Rahul in his pocket borough, snaps Gandhi-Amethi link
Kin of deceased accuse Sanjay Gandhi Hospital of rejecting Ayushman card, hospital denies charges
-
'Yash', a 12-year-old Royal Bengal tiger diagnosed with extremely rare cancer, died at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) here, a senior official said Wednesday.
'Yash', who used to be the main attraction for tourists visiting the park, breathed his last at 5.45 pm on Tuesday, he said.
'Yash' was born at the SGNP in 2008 to tigress 'Basanti' and tiger 'Palash'.
Authorities had brought tigresses 'Bijli' and 'Mastani' from Pench in Madhya Pradesh for mating them with 'Yash' and another tiger 'Anand'.
'Yash' was diagnosed with embyronal type cancer 'rhaddomyosarcoma', as reported by pathologists from the Bombay Veterinary College, the official said.
'Yash' was operated twice for a growth on his face in the last one year, he said.
During post-operative treatment since March, 'Yash' had lost considerable amount of weight.
The tiger succumbed to the ailment-related complications like the loss of body condition and multi-organ failure, the official explained.
Postmortem of the carcass was conducted at pathology department of the Bombay Veterinary College.
Dr Santosh Gaikwad would conduct taxidermy on 'Yash', the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU