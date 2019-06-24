JUST IN
Two children killed in lightning in UP's Shahjahanpur

Press Trust of India  |  Shahjahanpur (UP) 

Two children died on Monday after they were struck by lightning when they had gone to pick mangoes in a village here, police said.

The incident occurred in Sikatia village, where Sunny (14) and Khushboo (12) took shelter under a tree during rain, the Station House Officer of Mirzapur Police Station, Sudhakar Pandey, said.

The children died on the spot after lightning hit them, he said.

First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 19:30 IST

