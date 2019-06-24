Two children killed in lightning in UP's Shahjahanpur

Two children died on Monday after they were struck by when they had gone to pick mangoes in a village here, police said.

The incident occurred in Sikatia village, where Sunny (14) and Khushboo (12) took shelter under a tree during rain, the of Mirzapur Police Station, Sudhakar Pandey, said.

The children died on the spot after hit them, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)