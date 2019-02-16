JUST IN
Titan Eyeplus launches three new stores in Coimbatore

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

Titan Eyeplus, one of India's largest optical retail chains Saturday launched three new stores in the city, taking the total to seven.

The expansion is aimed at offering enhanced shopping experience to its customers, the company CEO-Eyewear Division, Ronnie Talati said at the launch of the stores.

Personalised to suit the diverse taste of customers, each store offers a huge range of lenses and frames starting at Rs 395 and Rs 495 respectively besides the state-of-the-art service, Talati said in a release.

"The launch of these three new stores in Coimbatore besides the re-launch of another store in the city will help Titan Eyeplus expand its retail network and reach and offer a wide range of its frames and lenses for its customers," it said.

The expansion of Titan Eyeplus stores, would also ensure that the customers get an enriching retail experience as it offers them "20-step free zero-error eye test" conducted by certified optometrists, along with a range of products which are in sync with the latest fashion trends, Talati said.

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 17:15 IST

