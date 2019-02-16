HP CM, Nadda attend funeral of slain CRPF jawan in Kangra

and J P Nadda Saturday paid homage to CRPF jawan who was killed in the terror attack which claimed the lives of 40 paramilitary personnel.

Thakur visited Raj's native village in the Jawali area of district and laid the wreath on the coffin carrying the mortal remains of the jawan draped in the tricolour.

Raj was cremated at around 2 pm with full state honours.

The conveyed his condolences and assured the bereaved family of all possible assistance from the

Raj's brother, Baldev Singh, lit the funeral pyre as the villagers kept chanting "Shaheed amar rahe". Anti- slogans were also raised.

Interacting with the media, the described the killing of the soldiers as a cowardly act by terrorist backed by

"Such nefarious designs of evil forces will not succeed and the nation will give a befitting reply to Pakistan," Thakur said.

He announced a financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the family and government employment to the wife of the jawan.

Besides the chief minister, J P Nadda, former CM and Shanta Kumar, state Kishan Kapoor, Vipin Singh Parmar, MLAs Arun Mehta, and Arjun Singh, among others, paid homage to the jawan.

Senior officials of the Army, CRPF and police were present.

In one of the deadliest attacks in and Kashmir, a suicide bomber Thursday rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into a bus in district, killing 40 jawans. The bus was part of a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying CRPF personnel from to

On Friday, a special plane carrying the bodies of six jawans - one from Himachal Pradesh, four from and one from and Kashmir - reached the Pathankot airbase in at 11 pm.

Food and Kishan Kapoor, Sandeep Kumar, of Police Santosh Patial and others accompanied the body of from Pathankot to Nurpur (Himachal) at midnight and carried the same to the jawan's native village Saturday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)