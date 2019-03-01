TL BJP leaders take Metro ride to ascertain people's views on

BJP unit president K Laxman and other party leaders Friday undertook a journey in the Metro to seek views from citizens for preparation of the partys manifesto for coming elections.

The initiative received "enthusiastic response" from youth, women and IT employees, a BJP release said.

The Narendra Modi governments schemes, including 'Kisan Samman Nidhi', reservation for economically backward sections, and firmness towards were welcomed by a large number of passengers, it claimed.

The journey by metro rail was undertaken as an innovative way to know the pulse of the people, Laxman said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)