TL BJP leaders take Metro ride to ascertain people's views on

-
ALSO READ
We are principal challenger to TRS in Telangana: BJP
Amit Shah to launch Telangana poll campaign on Saturday
BJP would aim to change Hyderabad's name it elected in Telangana: party leader
BJYM organising 3-day hi-tech youth summit in poll-bound Telangana
BJP youth wing organising three-day mega summit in Telangana
-
BJP Telangana unit president K Laxman and other party leaders Friday undertook a journey in the Hyderabad Metro to seek views from citizens for preparation of the partys manifesto for coming Lok Sabha elections.
The initiative received "enthusiastic response" from youth, women and IT employees, a BJP release said.
The Narendra Modi governments schemes, including 'Kisan Samman Nidhi', reservation for economically backward sections, and firmness towards Pakistan were welcomed by a large number of passengers, it claimed.
The journey by metro rail was undertaken as an innovative way to know the pulse of the people, Laxman said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU