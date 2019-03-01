JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Guest teachers of Delhi govt schools protest outside Manish Sisodia's residence over contract

BCCI, sports persons pay tribute to Varthaman
Business Standard

TL BJP leaders take Metro ride to ascertain people's views on

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

BJP Telangana unit president K Laxman and other party leaders Friday undertook a journey in the Hyderabad Metro to seek views from citizens for preparation of the partys manifesto for coming Lok Sabha elections.

The initiative received "enthusiastic response" from youth, women and IT employees, a BJP release said.

The Narendra Modi governments schemes, including 'Kisan Samman Nidhi', reservation for economically backward sections, and firmness towards Pakistan were welcomed by a large number of passengers, it claimed.

The journey by metro rail was undertaken as an innovative way to know the pulse of the people, Laxman said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 22:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements