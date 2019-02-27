TL home min not to celebrate b'day in view of Pulwama attack

Mohd Wednesday decided not to celebrate his birthday on March 2 in view of the recent attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

K Chandrasekhar Rao did not celebrate his birthday on February 17 and had urged party workers and others to contribute for the welfare of the bereaved families of the martyrs in the attack.

Taking a cue from it, Ali decided to stay away from his celebrations on March 2 and urged his well-wishers to avoid visiting him and also contribute to the families of the CRPF personnel as a humanitarian gesture,an official release said.

Ali would be out of station on the day, it said.

