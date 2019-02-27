Three Indian wild card entrants bite the dust

The three Indian wildcard entrants in the fray had to bite the dust on the opening day of the5th Indian Open World Ranking Snooker tournament, which kicked off at the Grand Hyatt here Wednesday.
In the morning session, Indian cueists Shrikrishna S, Laxman Rawat and Asotush Padhy lost 0-4, 1-4 and 2-4 to Ben Woollaston, Zhou Yulong and Dominic Dale respectively.
Asutosh Padhy did well to take two frames off 'The Spaceman' Dominic Dale.
In another match Stuart Bingham had little resistance from Peter Lines as he won 4-1.
In the noon session, Li Hang of China got a walkover from Hamza Akbar of Pakistan, who did not turn up as he wasn't granted a visa by India.
Another Indian wild card Himanshu Jain foundhis talented opponent Jack Lisowski of England too hot to handle as he went down 0-4.
Yan Bingtao of China had a tough match against Gerard Greene of Northern Ireland.
They matched each other stride for stride and were locked at 3-3 going into the decider. But the Chinese dug deep into his reserves to finally pull off a 4-3 win.
The afternoon session saw Lu Ning of China easily get the better of Liam Highfield of England 4-1.
'Gentleman Joe' Joe Perry was in great nick when he steadily crafted breaks to get the better of Ashley Carty 4-1.
John Astley moved into the next round with an easy 4-1 win over Gary Wilson.
England's Sam Craigie prevailed 4-3 over Liang Wenbo of China in a thriller.
