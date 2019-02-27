Birthday celebration turns tragic for student, 3 classmates

: The birthday celebrations of an enginnering college student ended on a tragic note Wednesday when he and two friends drowned in a lake in district while trying to save their classmate, who also died.

The four were part of a group of 20 students, who had all gone to the lake adjacent to a temple here, to celebrate the birthday of their classmate Praveen, police said.

One of the students was washing his hands in the lake when he slipped and fell in



On seeing him flailing about, the birthday boy and his two friends jumped into the lake to try and save him.

However all of them drowned, police said.

All the students were aged about 17 years, they said.

