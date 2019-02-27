Tiger found dead in Guj had traversed from MP

The tiger that was found dead in district of on Tuesday, had travelled from located in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.

The forest department confirmed that it was the same tiger that was captured on camera around two weeks back in district, the first sighting of a tiger in the state in three decades. The authorities, however, ruled out poaching as the cause of its death.

On February 12, the government had confirmed the presence of a tiger, aged 7 to 8 years, after it was captured on camera.

On Tuesday, the carcass of the tiger was found at Kantar village in the forest area of It was found around 15 kms from the spot, where the animal was last captured on camera.

"The tiger that was found dead in Gujarat, had reached after crossing Indore, Ujjain, and districts of Madhya Pradesh," an Public Relations Department said, quoting the authorities.

The tiger had traversed from situated near Bhopal, he said.

After getting the information that the tiger had entered Gujarat, MP's of Forest (Wildlife) U Prakasham had written a letter to the Gujarat Forest Department on February 14, urging it to protect the animal and keep a tab on its movements.

Meanwhile, after conducting the examination of the carcass, the department ruled out the possibility of poaching.

The pattern of the tiger's stripes led the post-mortem panel, formed to probe its death, to conclude that it was the same animal that was captured on the camera trap around two weeks back, a department said.

Samples of the tiger carcass have been sent to three laboratories to ascertain the cause of the death as no external injury marks were found on it, he said.

Chief of Forests, Vadodara, S K Srivastava said, "During the examination, no physical injury was noticed on the tiger. Also, all the 18 claws, four canine teeth, genital organ and skin were found to be intact, hence this is definitely not a case of poaching."



"We have collected three sets of samples for investigation, which have been sent to Gujarat Forensic Sciences Laboratory in Gandhinagar, and LaCONES in for examination," he said.

The post-mortem panel comprises senior officials of the forest department, a of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), veterinary doctors, and district of the Animal Welfare Board of India, Srivastava said.

"The carcass was burnt as per the protocol of the Authority (NTCA) in the presence of a panel, villagers and mediapersons," he added.

