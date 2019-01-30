TN governor condoles death of former defence minister

: Banwarilal Purohit Wednesday condoled the demise of former Defence Minister

Fernandes was an able minister, committed trade unionist and a great political leader, Purohit said in a statement from his official residence

"He (Fernandes) was a great champion of human rights and democracy who fiercely fought against the imposition of Emergency. An able minister, a committed trade unionist and a great political leader, Fernandes was known for his praiseworthy qualities," the said.

"My thoughts are with his family and friends, and lakhs of people grieving for him. I pray to the Almighty God to rest his soul in peace," Purohit added.

Fernandes (88) passed away Tuesday following prolonged illness. He was suffering from and had recently contracted

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)