TN IS module: NIA questions computer technician

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday questioned a computer technician here over some hard disks recovered from the Tamil Nadu IS module mastermind, who was arrested recently.
A team of NIA sleuths visited the house of Sinod and questioned him over the hard disks given by Mohammed Azharuddin, police sources said.
The NIA had on June 12 arrested Mohammed Azaruddin, the alleged mastermind of ISIS Tamil Nadu module who was a Facebook friend of Sri Lankan suicide bomber Zahran Hashim, after it carried out searches at seven locations in the city.
The technician was questioned based on the information provided by Azharuddin, the sources said.
The statement of the technician was recorded, they added.
