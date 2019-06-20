NHPC to finalise supply of 2.5 GW for short term through stressed thermal projects

State-owned hydro power giant is set to finalise in a couple of months the supply 2,500 megawatt (MW) through various coal-based thermal power plants for short term at a tariff of Rs 4.41 per unit discovered in a reverse auction.

NHPC has been appointed as an aggregator by PFC Consultancy through for Pilot Scheme-II of the power ministry.

The scheme is to facilitate the procurement of power for three years from coal-based power plants that are already commissioned and do not have power purchase agreements (PPAs). Since a PPA is a prerequisite for getting coal linkage, these plants are under stress.

A senior NHPC said, "The tariff of Rs 4.41 per unit was discovered under this scheme through auction. As many as 15 bidders were finalised under auction at this tariff. We are in the process of finalising quantum of power to be supplied to different states. This would be completed in couple of months."



According to the scheme, NHPC is supposed to tie up for supply of 2,500 MW by September 30 2019.

Under the auction, all the bidders were supposed to match the lowest quote, which in this case was discovered as Rs 4.41 per unit. The tendering was done by Power Finance Corporation, which is the nodal agency of the power ministry for this scheme.

Under the auction, has been allowed the highest supply of 315 MW, followed by (295 MW), (290 MW), M P Ltd (200 MW), (200 MW), DB Power (165 MW) and (125 MW).

Bina got 100 MW, followed by Nigrie Super (100 MW), TRN Energy (100 MW), (100 MW), RKM Powergen (165 MW), Gayatri Power (150 MW), Jindal India Thermal Power (115 MW) and (80 MW).

In October 2018, as an aggregator had finalised the supply of 1,900 MW capacity under the first such scheme at a tariff of Rs 4.24 per unit and power purchase agreements were signed on October 29, 2019.

Under the Scheme-I, the successful bidders were RKM Powergen (550 MW), (100 MW), (175 MW), SKS Power (300 MW), (125 MW), IL&FS Energy (550 MW) and JP Nigrie (100 MW).

The procuring discoms under Scheme-I were Telangana and for 550 MW each, and for 200 MW each, while had consented to sign for 400 MW.

