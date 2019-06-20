Rain brings some respite from heat in Rajasthan

People of received some respite from the heat as parts of the state were lashed by ranging from two to seven cm in the last 24 hours, a MeT said on Thursday.

Veja and Ganeshpur of Dungarpur received six cm and five cm of rainfall, respectively, followed by four cm in Sheo of Barmer, the said.

Various other places in the state recorded two to three cm of rainfall during the period, he said.

On Thursday, Ajmer recorded 13.2 mm of rainfall whereas traces of were recorded in Sriganganagar, the added.

Meanwhile, Bikaner was the hottest place in the state with the maximum temperature settling at 42.7 degrees Celsius followed by 42.4 degrees in Churu, 42 degrees in Sriganganagar, 41.4 degrees in Jaisalmer, 40.3 degrees in Ajmer, 39.7 degrees in Jodhpur, 38.7 degrees in and 37.2 degrees Celsius in Jaipur, the department said.

It has forecast light to moderate rainfall at isolated places in the state in the next 24 hours.

