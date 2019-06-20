Two ex-IL&FS executives sent to ED custody till June 25

Two former executives



arrested by the for their alleged roles for the crisis-hit lending firm, were Thursday remanded to six-day custody of the central agency.

former and its network MD K Ramchand were remanded in ED's custody by a special court till June 25.

The two were arrested late Wednesday and produced before P P Rajvaidya of the special court set up under Prevention of Act.

The duo's were the first arrests in the case of financial irregularity by

The central agency had lodged a case against the firm in February this year and had raided homes and offices of a number of its former executives twice to gather additional evidence.

The debt crisis of the came to light following a series of defaults in payments of loans by its group companies beginning September 2018.

IL&FS, which has defaulted in payment of loans to SIDBI has a combined debt of over Rs 91,000 crore along with its subsidiaries.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)