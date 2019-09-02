Next Modi-Xi Jinping summit may take place in Tamil Nadu coastal town

JUST IN
In April last year, Modi and Xi Jinping had held multiple meetings in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, as part of an unprecedented two-day informal summit to 'solidify' the India-China relationship

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

File photo of PM Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping at SCO Summit 2018. Photo: @narendramodi (twitter)

The coastal town of Mamallapuram near Chennai might host the next informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in October, top government sources said here on Monday.

The town was "one of the probable" ones that could host the top leaders of the respective countries for the two-day summit, the second informal one, the official said on condition of anonymity.

"Mamallapuram is one of the probable cities that could host the informal summit between the Prime Minister and the Chinese President," he said.

While some other Indian cities were also on the list, he did not name them. He did not divulge further details.

In April last year, Modi and Xi Jinping had held multiple meetings in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, as part of an unprecedented two-day informal summit to "solidify" the India-China relationship. 

Mamallapuram, also known as Mahabalipuram and located on the scenic East Coast Road about 50 km from here, is home to various ancient monuments and temples.

According to the Kancheepuram district administration website, Mamallapuram is "one of the oldest structural excellence of South India and has been classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.    
First Published: Mon, September 02 2019. 12:25 IST

