Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 in pics: The festival of Lord Ganesha gets underway

The festival began with devotees, mostly attired in traditional clothes, bringing colourfully-crafted idols of the elephant-headed God in their homes and pandal

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

An idol of Lord Ganesh made of figs, dry fruits and nuts

Chennai

 

Environment friendly idols of Lord Ganesh being distributed among devotees

Bengaluru

 

A view of a wholesale flower market on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi

Kolkata

 

Around 2,000 students of a city-based school formed an image of Lord Ganesha with lamps seeking his blessings to stop the fire raging in the forests in Amazon

Chennai

 

The famous Lalabugcha Raja 2019 in Mumbai: Nitin Desai, the artist behind the theme, dedicated his artwork to India's latest space mission - Chandrayaan 2

Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

 

An environment friendly idol of Lord Ganesh being made out of coconuts

Bengaluru

 

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture of lord Ganesha with a messges Say No to Single Use Plastic and Save our Environment

Puri beach of Odisha

 

Ganesh chaturthi, also known as vinayak chaturthi, is celebrated as birthday of lord ganesha

Mumbai

 


First Published: Mon, September 02 2019. 08:41 IST

