Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 in pics: The festival of Lord Ganesha gets underway

An idol of Lord made of figs, dry fruits and nuts

Chennai

Environment friendly idols of Lord being distributed among devotees

Bengaluru

A view of a wholesale flower market on the eve of Chaturthi

Kolkata

Around 2,000 students of a city-based school formed an image of Lord Ganesha with lamps seeking his blessings to stop the fire raging in the forests in Amazon

Chennai

The famous Lalabugcha Raja 2019 in Mumbai: Nitin Desai, the artist behind the theme, dedicated his artwork to India's latest space mission - Chandrayaan 2

Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

An environment friendly idol of Lord Ganesh being made out of coconuts

Bengaluru

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture of lord Ganesha with a messges Say No to Single Use Plastic and Save our Environment

Puri beach of Odisha

Ganesh chaturthi, also known as vinayak chaturthi, is celebrated as birthday of lord ganesha