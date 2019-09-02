Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 in pics: The festival of Lord Ganesha gets underway

An idol of Lord Ganesh made of figs, dry fruits and nuts
Environment friendly idols of Lord Ganesh being distributed among devotees
A view of a wholesale flower market on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi
Around 2,000 students of a city-based school formed an image of Lord Ganesha with lamps seeking his blessings to stop the fire raging in the forests in Amazon
The famous Lalabugcha Raja 2019 in Mumbai: Nitin Desai, the artist behind the theme, dedicated his artwork to India's latest space mission - Chandrayaan 2
An environment friendly idol of Lord Ganesh being made out of coconuts
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture of lord Ganesha with a messges Say No to Single Use Plastic and Save our Environment
Ganesh chaturthi, also known as vinayak chaturthi, is celebrated as birthday of lord ganesha
