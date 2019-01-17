TN, SAI enter semifinals of Hockey nationals

: and Authority of posted easy wins Thursday to enter the semifinals of the Arise Steel 9th Senior National men's champioship ('B' Division) at the Radhakrishnan stadium here.

The home team beat Sahastra 3-0 to set up a last four meeting with SAI, a 2-0 winner over

In the TN-SSB match, there were no goals in thefirst quarter as the two teams worked hard to break the deadlock.

In the fifth minute of the second quarter, the host went ahead through a field goal by Vinod Rayer, the top-scorer for TN in the league phase with eight in his kitty.

Muthuselvan put TN 2-0 in front through a penalty corner conversion.

Rayer completed the tally in the 41st minute.

SSB's efforts to find the net went in vain as the host team's defenders were up to the task.

Boby Singh Dhami starred for SAI, scoring a field goal in the 22nd goal and again in the 59th as the team dominated proceedings against

and SAI will meet in the semifinals to be played on January 19.

