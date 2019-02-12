TN urges centre to allot additional 1,500 Hajj seats

: The government Tuesday urged the Centre to an additional 1500 Hajj seats to the state's quota in view of the demand.

K wrote to Narendra Modi, Centre has allotted 3,534 seats in 2019 for the people of to perform Hajj.

"The State Hajj Committee has already received 6,379 applications for performing Hajj this year. To overcome this huge gap, I request you to instruct the Ministry of Minority Affairs to allocate 1,500 additional seats over and above the quota allotted to Tamil Nadu," he said.

This would benefit pilgrims intending to perform Hajj from Tamil Nadu, the added.

recalled that last year too,the Centre had increased Tamil Nadu's quota from 3,542 seats to 3816 on his request.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)