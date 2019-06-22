TN water woes: AIADMK performs 'havan' seeking rain, DMK

As reels under the worst water crisis, the ruling AIADMK Saturday performed



'yagna' in temples across the state, while the Opposition DMK staged "empty pot" demonstrations, urging the government to take steps to address the issue.

Senior AIADMK leader and Fisheries



D Jayakumar took part in a 'yagna' at a Shiva temple here and planted saplings in the premises of the shrine.

He told reporters that performing yagnas was "an expression of faith", hoping that the Almighty will answer their prayers for rain.

and former city Ma Subramanian, who led an agitation here, hit out at the AIADMK, saying executing plans with rationale alone could help address the situation.

"Conducting such rituals have no utility," he told

S P Velumani took part in a 'yagna' at in district.

As Velumani took part in prayers, hundreds of DMK cadres staged a protest, seeking the minister's resignation for his "failure" to create necessary infrastructure for water supply.

Talking to reporters later, he said the move to bring water from Jolarpet in district to would not affect the water availability there.

Former Lok Sabha M Thambidurai took part in a prayer in another city temple. K A Sengottaiyan participated in a puja at in district.

took part in special prayers in Meenakshi and Subramania Swamy temples at

He said K Palaniswami and Deputy O Panneerselvam have asked the 50 district party units to hold prayers in temples for rains.

"Even as they tasked us to hold pujas, rains have started in and too will get showers," Raju said, adding divine power has helped.

Transport Minsiter M R Vijayabaskar and Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu took part in prayers in Aadikumbeshwara and Pasupatheeshwara temples at Kumbakonam and Karur, respectively.

R Kamaraj and



V Saroja took part in pujas at Tiruvarur and Nammakal districts.

Meanwhile, former Union minister and DMK senior functionary P K Sekar Babu staged a demonstration with empty pots, demanding that the government ensure drinking water supply to the people.

Former minister and K N Nehru led a protest in

Similar protests were held across with raising of slogans-- "Vendum Vendum Kudineer Vendum" (we want water) and "Edappadi Arasai Kandikirom" (we condemn Edappadi K Palaniswamy's government).

The DMK had on Wednesday said it would hold protests across the southern state on Saturday to urge the to take steps on a war footing to address the acute water crisis.

The main opposition also slammed the on the water issue for what it called "negligence" and "administrative failure."



The DMK, meanwhile, announced Saturday that its chief M K would lead a protest demonstration here on



June 24.

