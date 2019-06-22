Lahiri misses cut, so does Mickelson and Spieth

crashed out of the Travelers Championships in the second round after he had a disastrous first nine.

Lahiri, who had 72 in the first round, went six-over 41 for the first nine on the back nine of the

He carded 77 and finished way down to miss the cut.

bogeyed 10th, 12th and then went twice into water on the Par-5 13th and came out with a triple bogey eight. He did birdie the 14th but that was little consolation as he bogeyed 16th and 17th and turned in six-over 41.

He then had one bogey and no birdies on second nine for a total of 77.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old Zack Sucher, who missed out 13 months due to a following the 2017 Travelers Championship, shot a 5-under 65 in the rain on second morning to reach 11-under 129 total and held the halfway lead.

Chez Reavie and Keegan Bradley were two shots back. Reavie is coming off a strong showing at last week. He shot a 64 and Bradley had a 66.

made four straight birdies after opening with a par to shoot a bogey-free 63 and was among seven players at 7 under.

Defending champion Bubba Watson was 5-under.

said exhaustion after his runner-up finish at played a role in his 71 on Thursday. He shot a 66 on Friday to get to 3-under.

Two-time champion with 67-76 was among the big names missing the cut. Jordan Spieth, the 2017 winner, shot 73 and 69 and also missed the cut.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)