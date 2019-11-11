Toddler crushed to death by tempo in outer Delhi's Narela

-
A one-and-a-half-year-old girl was crushed to death under the wheels of a tempo in outer Delhi's Narela on Monday after she crawled under the vehicle and it started moving, police said.
The incident was reported to police at around 11 am, they said.
According to police, the child was playing outside her house and crawled under the parked vehicle.
The tempo was supplying water in the area, they said.
A case was registered and the 19-year-old driver of the vehicle, identified as Neeraj, has been arrested, a senior police officer said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer added.
