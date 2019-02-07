Top India stars to participate at Senior Women's Hockey Nationals

Top stars will turn up for their respective state units and employers when the 9th Senior Women's Hockey National Championship begins here Friday.

Gurjit Kaur, Deep Grace Ekka, Sushila Chanu, Navneet Kaur, Navjot Kaur, and are some of the top stars who will turn up for the defending champions Promotion Board.

"After their successful outing in the recently, it is good for the players to continue their competitive form at the National Championship," said David John, High Performance Director, Hockey

"While the core group of women in the national team have remained constant over the past two years, national selectors would be watching out for fresh talent during the tournament as we prepare for the important next 18 months leading into 2020."



RSPB will begin their campaign against in the Pool A opening match during the 11-day domestic extravaganza.

The Pool A also features Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Odisha and Hockey Coorg while Pool B will see last year's runners-up Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Academy, Hockey Gangpur-Odisha, Hockey and Hockey

Pool C includes Hockey Haryana, Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey, Hockey Him, and Pool D will have Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Punjab, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Association of Indian Universities and Hockey.

Teams that finish top two in each of these Pools in the round robin stage will qualify for the quarterfinals to be played on February 15, while the semifinal and final will be played on February 17 and 18 respectively.

