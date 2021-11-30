Maruti Suzuki hikes prices of Eeco van by Rs 8,000 for adding airbags

India on Tuesday said it has increased prices of all non-cargo variants of its Eeco van by Rs 8,000 owing to the introduction of passenger airbag.

The increase in price is effective from November 30, 2021, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Prices of the passenger version of Eeco starts at Rs 4.3 lakh and goes up to Rs 5.6 lakh, while the ambulance version is priced at Rs 7.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Earlier in September this year, the company had increased the prices of its entire product range, except Celerio, by up to 1.9 per cent. It was the third price hike of its passenger vehicles this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)