Automobile sales affected in past 2 years due to Covid-19: Govt informs LS

Automobile sales have been affected in the last two years due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Ministry of Heavy Industries in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
"Sales of automobiles have been affected in the last two years due to the spread of the Covid-19 virus in the country. Production and sales of automobiles have been impacted due to lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the infection," the ministry said.
This came after Chellakumar (MP) asked the ministry whether manufacturing of automobiles has been reduced and the automobiles sales have also declined due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the country.
In a written reply to the measures being taken by the Government to tackle this situation, the ministry said, "The Government, as a policymaker, always attempts to sustain and improve the momentum of the economy through a package of measures for comprehensive and continued development of the sector."
"The Government has notified the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the Automobile and auto component sector. Also, it has notified the PLI Scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage manufacturing in the country," the reply further said.
