Supply chain constraints to dent Maruti Suzuki production levels in Dec

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said its production in December could only be up to 85 per cent of the normal, owing to supply constraint of electronic components due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage situation.
Due to supply constraints, the company is expecting an adverse impact on vehicle production in December 2021 in both Haryana and Gujarat (Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd), owing to a supply constraint of electronic components impacted by shortage of semiconductor devices, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.
"Though the situation is quite dynamic, it is currently estimated that the total vehicle production volume across both locations could be around 80 per cent to 85 per cent of normal production," it said.
The company's production capacity at Gurugram and Manesar plants in Haryana is around 15 lakh units per annum.
Suzuki Motor Gujarat, which supplies vehicles exclusively to Maruti Suzuki India, has an additional installed production capacity of 7.5 lakh units per annum.
