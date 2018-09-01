Traders in Rajasthan traders begin 5-day strike

Trading in all the 247 wholesale agriculture produce markets (mandis) in Rajasthan was affected on Saturday as traders went on a five-day strike demanding commission on the purchase of commodities on (MSP).

On the first day of the strike, the traders body claimed that an estimated turnover of around Rs 8000 crore was affected and the government suffered a revenue loss of Rs 300 crore while the traders too suffered a loss of Rs 160 crore.

Our trade margin is getting reduced and we are demanding a reasonable commission on the purchase of commodities on MSP. The government is ignoring our demands therefore we were bound to go on strike from September 1-5, Babu Lal Gupta, the of said.

He said that traders in all the mandis participated in the strike and held demonstrations.

In Jaipur, Gupta addressed a dharna in Kukarkheda mandi saying the government's policies were against the traders and therefore they were facing hardships. He said the strike will continue till September 5.

