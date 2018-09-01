IUML demands repeal of Art 44, says it is against secularism

-
ALSO READ
Law Commission agrees UCC not practical in India, says Muslim body
UP Shia board chief supports uniform civil code
Civil code 'neither necessary nor desirable': Law Panel
Women's wing of AIMPLB to hold silent protest against triple
Law panel extends deadline to submit responses on civil code
-
The IUML Saturday welcomed the Law Commission's view that a uniform civil code was not necessary and batted for the repeal of Article 44 of the Constitution, which tasks the government to strive for such a common code.
Appreciating the law panel's view as "timely and most necessary," Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national president K M Kader Mohideen said in a statement here that the commission should recommend repeal of Article 44.
Referring to Article 44 which says "the states shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India", Mohideen said, "It is a dagger and against genuine secularism".
A uniform civil code is "neither necessary nor desirable" at this stage, the 21st Law Commission led by Justice B S Chauhan (retd) said Friday, the last day of its three year term, in a consultation paper.
The panel suggested changes in laws relating to marriage, divorce, alimony, and marriageable age for men and women.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU