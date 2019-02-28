Traffic constable thrashed for issuing challan in Delhi

Angry over being challaned, three persons, including an auto-taxi driver union leader, allegedly thrashed a traffic police near New Delhi railway station, police said Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when the 33-year-old traffic was returning to his home in a DTC bus after duty from Ajmeri Gate point, they said.

Around 9:45 pm, when the bus reached the New Delhi Railway station, the three men boarded the bus. The told police that, the pointed towards him and said "he challaned our taxies so we have to teach him a lesson", a said.

The constable was then beaten by the three men who later fled the spot, he said.

Following the incident, the constable filed a complaint at station and a case was registered, he added.

Police said efforts are being made to nab the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)