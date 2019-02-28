Traffic constable thrashed for issuing challan in Delhi

-
Angry over being challaned, three persons, including an auto-taxi driver union leader, allegedly thrashed a traffic police constable near New Delhi railway station, police said Thursday.
The incident took place on Tuesday night when the 33-year-old traffic constable Satish Kumar was returning to his home in a DTC bus after duty from Ajmeri Gate point, they said.
Around 9:45 pm, when the bus reached the New Delhi Railway station, the three men boarded the bus. The constable told police that, the union leader pointed towards him and said "he challaned our taxies so we have to teach him a lesson", a senior police officer said.
The constable was then beaten by the three men who later fled the spot, he said.
Following the incident, the constable filed a complaint at Kamla Market police station and a case was registered, he added.
Police said efforts are being made to nab the accused.
