UP CM asks officials to start preparing for kawar yatra

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday instructed officials to start preparations for kawar yatra and ensure proper security to the devotees.

The chief minister also instructed officials to sprinkle flowers and petals from helicopter on devotees, an official release said.

He issued the directive at a meeting with the administration and police department at Lok Bhavan, it said.

The chief minister made it clear that DJs will not be banned but they should only play bhajans and no film song will be allowed.

The month-long yatra will start from July 17.

The CM instructed officials to be prepared for possible problems that can occur during the yatra.

The chief minister asked officials to conduct inter-departmental meetings at every zone, district and mandals, and coordinate with them to avoid any mishappening.

Emphasising on the importance of cleanliness campaign, he instructed the officials to ban the usage of thermocol and plastic bags during the yatra.

Special security measures should be taken, he said, adding that the dignity of the devotees should be ensured.

All arrangements should be made on the lines of Kumbh, the chief minister said.

He asked the officials to identify shiv temples in their areas and ensure cleanliness, proper drinking water, electricity and security at the shrines.

Make sure there are no liquor shops and illegal slaughter houses near the kawar yatra route or the places of their stay, Adityanath said.

Since this year Bakrid and last Monday of kawar yatra will fall on same day - August 12, the CM instructed the officials to have proper security measures and check that no illegal slaughtering takes place.

CCTV cameras should be installed in the crowded areas, he said.

