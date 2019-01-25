TRAI order: Parab threatens blackout of cable TV from Feb 1

Opposing the new tariff order by the (TRAI), Friday threatened to blackout channels from February 1.

He alleged that the TRAI decision was aimed at pushing the cable operators out of business, and demanded another three months time for the implementation of the order.

Speaking to reporters here, Parab, who is also the of the Cable Operators and Distributors Association, said the TRAI in its order has asked the cable operators to comply with its new tariff rule by February 1 or face blackout.

"The cable operators have condemned this directive. This decision will not be beneficial to consumers, cable operators and distributors," he said.

The cable operators are showing 500 channels in Rs 200-350, he said.

The TRAI has said that consumers should be able to choose the channels they want to watch and cable operators should not sell big bouquets to them.

"If the bouquets are kept small, then people will have to shell out over Rs 450 to watch the most common 32 channels," Parab said.

In rural areas, people who now spend Rs 200, will have to pay Rs 450 for the same channels, he said.

The said as per the new rules, of the total earnings, 80 per cent will go to the broadcasters, 10 per cent to multiple system operators and remaining to cable operators.

"Therefore, this seems to be a ploy to throw cable operators out of business. Neither the consumers nor cable operators are happy with this decision. Is this game being played for broadcasters?" he asked.

"If TV channels blackout from February 1, cable operators should not be held responsible. The government should extend the deadline and come out with a new suitable tariff plan.

"If not, only free-to-air channels will be seen from February 1, because we have not received the channels' request from consumers," he said and demanded an extension of 3 months to implement TRAI order.

He also demanded introduction of a fresh tariff plan as per which 50 per cent money goes to broadcasters, 25 per cent to cable operators and the remaining to multiple system operators.

