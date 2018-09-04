Train services on Majerhat ROB temporarily suspended

Train movement was temporarily suspended on the Majerhat road over bridge in after a portion of it collapsed in the adjacent areas of circular railway line Tuesday.

The Railway Ministry, however, said the maintenance of the collapsed portion of the bridge was not under railway jurisdiction.

The 40-year-old bridge in the crowded area caved in around 4.45 pm during rush hour over rail tracks. It runs over the and connects the city centre to Behala and other southern suburbs.

Maintaining that the suspension was a "precautionary measure", railways said the collapse has not resulted in any injury to any rail passenger or employee.

The 30711 Baygunge-Duttapukur local via circular railway has been stopped between New and Majerhat. However, on Budge-Budge Ballygunge section may be restored after ensuring the safety in train running, the ministry said.

It also said that no railway construction work was being carried out in the area.

One person was killed and several others injured in the incident.

