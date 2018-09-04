Government felicitates Asiad medal winners with cash awards

The government on Tuesday felicitated the medal winners of the 18th with cash awards after the country registered its best-ever medal haul in the history of the continental mega sporting event.

While individual gold medal winners were given away Rs 40 lakh, the silver and bronze winners took home Rs 20 and Rs 10 lakh each.

registered its best ever medal haul in the history of the Asian Games, fetching 69 medals which included 15 gold, 24 silver and 30 bronze.

and Minister were present on the occasion, along with other Union Ministers and Mahesh Sharma, Srcretary Rahul Bhatnagar, and SAI DG

Rajnath congratulated all the medal winners and said it''s not far when will soon emerge as a sporting superpower in the world.

"I'm thrilled with our athletes' performance. I'm confident will soon not only become economic superpower but also a sporting power," he said.

"I congratulate all the medal winners and give my blessings to all of them."



Rajnath was also full of praise for Minister Rathore for his commitment and dedication towards developing sports in India.

"Rathore's committment and compassion towards sports in incomparable. Every Indian would be proud of his dedication towards sports," he said.

