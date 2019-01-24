Trapped miner's body retrieved from Meghalaya mine

-
ALSO READ
Meghalaya mining tragedy: Water recedes by 3.5 ft
High-pressure pumps deployed to drain out water from mine to rescue miners
Navy to join rescue operations to save trapped miners in Meghalaya
Trapped miner's father wants to rappel down Meghalaya mine to look for son
Day 25 of Meghalaya mine mishap: Rescue ops hit fresh roadblock
-
The Navy and the NDRF in a joint operation Thursday retrieved the body of one of the 15 miners trapped in the 370-foot deep main shaft of the illegal coal mine in Meghalaya, officials said.
A statement from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said they along with the Navy managed to retrieve an unidentified body of the trapped miner from the main shaft at Ksan rat-hole mine at about 3:00 pm.
The body of the trapped miner was spotted on January 16 and efforts were on to pull it out of the shaft of the coal mine filled with water located in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya.
The miners have been trapped for more than a month inside the illegal rat-hole coal mine.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU