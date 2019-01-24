Trapped miner's body retrieved from Meghalaya mine

The and the NDRF in a joint operation Thursday retrieved the body of one of the 15 miners trapped in the 370-foot deep main shaft of the illegal coal mine in Meghalaya, officials said.

A statement from the (NDRF) said they along with the managed to retrieve an unidentified body of the trapped from the main shaft at rat-hole mine at about 3:00 pm.

The body of the trapped was spotted on January 16 and efforts were on to pull it out of the shaft of the coal mine filled with water located in district of

The miners have been trapped for more than a month inside the illegal rat-hole coal mine.

