Tree felling in Tripura: 3 forest officials suspended

The Tripura government has suspended three forest department officers for their alleged failure to stop illegal felling of trees here, a top forest official said on the World Environment Day Wednesday.
The three were suspended for dereliction of duty in the illegal felling of 11 trees at Kunjaban government quarter complex area here last month, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Dr Alind Rastogi said.
"The Department is trying to make an example out of the Kunjaban tree felling case so that all officers remain cautious," Rastogi told reporters.
The three suspended officers are Sadar Sub-Division Range Officer Sujit Chakma, Howrah Beat Officer Bimal Kumar Sharma and Forester Abhijit Acharjee.
The High Court of Tripura had also on May 22 directed the state government to submit a comprehensive report on illegal felling of trees at Kunjaban quarter complex.
Rastogi said 35,000 to 40,000 saplings were planted as part of celebrating the World Environment Day.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
