Squash: Aishwarya claims women's girls' U-17 crowns

Maharashtra's Aishwarya Khubchandani played to her potential to bag a grand double winning the women's and girls' under-17 crowns in the4thNSCI (Junior and Senior) Tournament here Wednesday.

15-year-old Aishwarya produced some impressive performances, especially in the women's competition, defeating the top two seed to emerge champion.

In the final, Aishwarya played confidently against Maharashtra's second seed Sachika Balvani romping to a 3-1 win with a degree of comfort.

The upcoming talent Aishwarya called the shots against the 25-year-old Sachika and cruised to a 11-4, 12-10, 7-11, 11-3 victory.

Earlier, in the semi-finals, Aishwarya had defeated top seed Urwashi Joshi in five games on Tuesday.

In the girls' under-17 showdown, Aishwarya outclassed top seed Ananya Dabke, also from Maharashtra, in three games.

Aishwarya was dominant from the start and with some clever placements reeled off points without much difficulty and with Ananya unable to put up much of fight, raced to a quick 11-5, 11-3, 11-4 victory.

Aishwarya was presented with the two champions' trophies and a total cash award of Rs 43,800.

Meanwhile, top seed of on expected lines won the men's title, defeating second seed in straight games at11-4, 11-8, 11-6.

Earlier, Maharashtra's Navmi Shah and Goa's Yash Fadte emerged champions winning the girls' and boys' under-19 crowns, respectively.

