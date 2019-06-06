/ -- The annual User Conference provides 2,000+ industry leaders a deep dive into the latest trends and technologies as well as a candid look at hot topics such as AI in



Tricentis, #1 in Continuous Testing, today announced that its annual User Conference, the largest event in India, will be held at and on the 12th and 14th of June 2019, respectively. The conference will offer a broad array of learning opportunities for the community in as well as the business and in the country.

The conference aims to foster stronger and closer ties between across the nation by providing an opportunity to enrich their understanding of and best practices. The event will cover a wide variety of hot topics related to DevOps, Software Testing, RPA, QA, and It will also include a variety of informative and interactive workshops, keynotes, and TEDx-like conversations from leading technology and business leaders.

"When it comes to developing a deep understanding of our industry, nothing can rival a face-to-face meeting," explained Wolfgang Platz, Founder & at "We want to create a forum for healthy discourse about impactful digital transformation, and what's needed from the perspective of automation and This is why we welcome all to TUC - especially those with an undying passion for quality in whatever software they use, test, or create."



Platz will be joined by other industry leaders to discuss topics that are currently polarising the testing industry including the 'great debate' on whether are a dream or nightmare for professional The conference will include keynote addresses from more than 25 industry leaders including Ramesh Pai, Global at NextGen QA, Wipro, Nagabhushan Ramappa, Director at Hotstar, Prantik Biswas, of IS Testing CoE at Event sponsors include and

Last year's inaugural TUC attracted more than 1,000 attendees, and this year's event is set to be even larger with more than 2,000 market leaders attending. This includes customers like Linde AG, ANZ, Allianz, and who will be sharing their actionable insights around analytics, artificial intelligence, and within an agenda stacked with information, inspiration, innovation, and fun.

The conference will also feature the Testing Heroes program, which recognizes the outstanding contributions of testers and QA professionals. Last year, Testing Heroes saw more than 52,000 votes come in from the supporters of 65 across a number of categories. This year, Tricentis has expanded the program to cover the following categories:



Tester of the Year



Test Manager of the Year



Test Team of the Year



Team of the Year



Exploratory Tester of the Year



Expert of the Year



Performance Tester of the Year



Learn more about the conference agenda, speakers and sponsors.

About Tricentis:



With the industry's #1 platform, Tricentis is recognized for reinventing software testing for Through agile and advanced optimized to support 150+ technologies, we provide automated insight into the business risks of your from a roadblock to a catalyst for innovation. The result is accelerated software delivery speed, improved cost efficiency, and reduced business risk.

Tricentis is the only vendor to achieve 'leader' status in all three top reports (i.e., the 'Triple Crown'.) This honour is based on our technical leadership, innovation, and a Global 2000 customer base of 1600+ companies, including global enterprises such as Allianz, ANZ Bank, Cisco, Dolby, Experian, First Data, Merck, Office Depot, Samsung, Swiss Re, Starbucks, Telstra, UBS, Vodafone, Whole Foods, and Customers rely on Tricentis to achieve and sustain rates of over 90 percent-increasing risk coverage while accelerating testing to keep pace with Agile and



Tricentis has a global presence in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, India, Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, Poland, and the UK. To learn more, visit https:// or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)