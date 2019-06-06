Nipah virus: Six suspected patients test negative

Six persons admitted to a facility at the in Kerala's Ernakulam have tested negative for the potentially deadly Nipah virus, a senior Ministry said Thursday.

The condition of thecollege student, diagnosed with Nipah infection, is stable and a total of 314 persons who were in touch with the infected person have been kept under observation, the said.

"The bloodand serum samples of all six suspected patients have tested negative for Nipah virus infection," the said.

The Union Ministry has deployed a six-member team comprising an epidemiologistto conduct contact tracing for early detection of suspects and review of isolation facilities.

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, who reviewed the public health measures put in place in on Wednesday, said the situation is under control and people need not panic.

During the review meeting, the Centre also discussed SOPs for of symptomatic contacts, sample collection or testing and dedicated isolation facility with trained health staff and epidemiological investigation by multi-disciplinary central team to ascertain the possible source of and history of exposure.

A designated control room has been established at the district collector's office and an isolation ward established at the Ernakulam, the said in a statement on Tuesday.

Isolation facilities have also been ensured at medical colleges at Calicut, and Kottayam, it said.

All have been asked to ensure high index of suspicion in cases with similar symptoms and also ensure availability of isolation and emergency management facilities before referral, the ministry said.

According to the WHO, Nipah virus is a newly emerging that can be transmitted from its reservoir (natural wildlife host), the flying foxes (fruit bats), to both animals and humans.

Symptoms range from asymptomatic infection, acute respiratory and

Infected people initially develop influenza-like symptoms of fever, headache, andsore throat.

This can be followed by dizziness, drowsiness, altered consciousness, and neurological signs that indicate acute

