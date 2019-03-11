JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

NGT raps AAP govt over ridge demarcation, seeks proper map

WHO launches strategy to fight 'inevitable' flu pandemics
Business Standard

Trinamool Congress to release its candidates' list for Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee said Monday that the candidates' list of her party for the Lok Sabha polls will be released on Tuesday afternoon.

"We will release our candidates' list tomorrow," Banerjee told reporters at state secretariat 'Nabanna'.

Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal will begin on April 11 and polling would be held over seven phases through May 19, the Election Commission announced on Sunday.

The Trinamool Congress, the BJP, the CPI(M)-led Left Front and the Congress will vie for 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, March 11 2019. 19:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements