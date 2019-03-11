Mumbai pray for miracle in Goa

City FC are hoping for a miracle to overturn a four-goal deficit as they take on in their second leg semifinal of the here Tuesday.

were hammered 5-1 at home in the first leg semi-final. Now, as they prepare for the second leg at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, is left hoping for an unlikely miracle.

No team has ever overcome such a deficit in Indian and Costa knows his chances of creating a massive upset is almost impossible.

"In and in life, we can never say never but the reality is that it is very difficult to change this result. I have seen things in that no one would believe, but normally it is very difficult to change the result from the first leg," said Costa.

were in the game till the first half an hour when they took the lead. Even at 1-2 down in the first half, they seemed to have a chance until turned on the magic in the second half.

When Mumbai visited Fatorda during the league stage, they were hammered 5-0. After the first leg, have now scored 12 goals against the Islanders in three matches and 24 goals overall since the start of the Hero ISL, compared to Mumbai's nine. But despite all that has happened in the past, is not taking this game lightly.

"I approach this game out of respect because we are facing a great team. I don't see ourselves in the final yet. If we think we are (in the final), it's a mistake by us. So, we must be at our 100 per cent," said Lobera.

While restricted Modou Sougou's runs in behind, struggled to dominate the midfield against who was at his best. Arnold Issoko, on the other hand, was a bright spark down the right wing but Mumbai's poor finishing meant whatever chances he created went begging.

With 16 goals and 7 assists, Corominas remains Goa's most On the other side is Sougou who has 12 goals to his name but Costa will demand the best from his key striker after he struggled to make an impact in the first leg.

Mumbai will not only have to prevent Goa from scoring but also keep converting chances at the other end.

