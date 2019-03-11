JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Not many people know that I'm brother of Ayushmann: Aparshakti Khurana

NGT raps AAP govt over ridge demarcation, seeks proper map
Business Standard

Vengeful gang aiming to kill brothers hacks parents to death

Press Trust of India  |  Madurai 

Five gangsters, who were on the lookout for two siblings to avenge their associate's killing, hurled a country bomb at their parents' house and when the couple ran out, hacked them to death, police said Monday.

Since the sons could not be found, the gang attacked their parents as they were running out of their house near here, they said.

The woman was hacked to death outside the house while her fleeing husband was killed by the gang 100 metres from the residence which was destroyed in the blast, police said.

The siblings were both on bail in connection with the case and and were working in Coimbatore.

They had come home on Sunday.

A special team has been formed to trace the gang.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, March 11 2019. 19:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements