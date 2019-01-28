JUST IN
Godrej Properties posts Rs 42 cr profit in Q3 FY'19

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Godrej Properties Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 41.63 crore for the third quarter of 2018-19 on higher sales.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 54.75 crore in October-December 2017, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 430.70 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 308.29 crore in the year-ago period.

Godrej Properties is a real estate arm of business conglomerate Godrej group.

Shares of Godrej Properties were trading at Rs 747.40 apiece, up 0.24 per cent from the previous close, on BSE.

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 15:11 IST

