Tripura has 25,98,290 voters: CEO

has 25,98,290 voters after 55,969 names were added and 18,719 were deleted during the special summary revision of the voters list, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said Wednesday.

"As per the final electoral roll, there are 25,98,290 electors in This includes 13, 17,150 male voters, 12, 81,127 female and 13 from the third gender," the told a press conference.

"During special summary revision, 55, 969 names were added and 18,719 names were deleted," he said.

Taranikanti said the special summary revision results were delayed by 16 days as the Tripuras Electoral Rolls were integrated for the first time in ERONET, a nationwide web portal managed by of (ECI).

Most of these additions and deletions were made as per requests from voters who have shifted homes or moved elsewhere.

During special summary revision held in the run up to polls last year, the deleted 34,845 names of voters including 28,000 dead and fake voters.

said that 29 thousand Demographic Similar Entries (DSE) were marked in the electoral rolls of Tripura this year as well. DSE refers to multiple voters who have similar names, address details and other mutually matching particulars.

"We identified these 29 thousand DSE cases during revision ahead of 2018 polls. Among them, 668 names were deleted. But the rest were found to be genuine. We have marked them DSE this time to save the extra labour of checking them all over again," he said.

