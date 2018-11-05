Was doing my job, did not wish to hurt sentiments: Mizoram CEO

Amid growing demand for his ouster, (CEO) S B Monday said he had "no intention to hurt the sentiments" of the state's civil societies and apologised for rankling them in any way.

Coordination Committee, an umbrella body of major civil societies and student organisations, had sought Shashank's exit from the state, shortly after the (EC) removed a

A section of the media said had complained to the that Chuaungo was interfering with the poll process.

Election to the 40-member Assembly is scheduled to be held on November 28.

Addressing a press meet here, the said he was just fulfilling his responsibilities in accordance with the instructions of the

"As the state chief electoral officer, it is my responsibility that I fulfil the mandate of the I can only hope that the civil societies will understand my position. I am sorry if I have hurt anybody," he said.

On his fallout with Chuaungo, the said that he had issued a statement to the District Election Officers (DEO) and Electoral Registration Officers (ERO) on September 11 to notify that "identification slips could be used as valid documents by eligible Bru migrants in Tripura".

Chuaungo, however, issued another order on September 13, asking the Bru refugees to not use the identification slips, except for the purpose of repatriation, he said.

alleged that the principal secretary and Chief Secretary did not issue any clarification on the September 13 order, despite EC's instructions.

Chuaungo, a 1987-batch Gujarat-cadre IAS officer, has been relieved of his responsibilities in the state.

The EC has instructed him to report before the

Accusing the of working against the spirit of "free and fair" polls, the had urged EC authorities to replace him.

Vanlalruata, the of the Coordination Committee, threatened to picket the if Shashank did not leave Mizoram by Monday.

Additional security personnel have been deployed at the office and residence of Shashank in view of the threats.

Earlier, too, the organisations had opposed the Election Commission's decision to conduct electoral revision of Bru voters in Tripura's relief camps.

They also urged the EC to defranchise all Bru voters who chose to stay back in and did not return to Mizoram.

