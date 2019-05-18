Triumph Knights keep title defence alive, Sobo Supersonics win

Valsangkar and Parkar lived up to their reputations as reliable all- to keep defending champions Triumph Knights North East in the hunt for a semi-final berth in the second edition of T20

The duo's impressive efforts with the bat and the ball helped the Knights pocket the must-win game against Eagle Thane Strikers by 38 runs on Saturday.

While Valsangkar's quick-fire 39 (24b, 6x4, 1x6) at No. 3 gave the Knights the early impetus, Parkar's powerful 34 (20b, 1x4, 3x6) - aided by in-form Karan More's 36 (26b, 4x4) - gave the team a perfect finish to post a decent 162 for seven.

The Strikers then faltered on a slowing pitch, with an accurate display by all the bowlers.

While Valsangkar was economical with his leggies, conceding just 19 runs in his three overs, Parkar got the prized scalp of dangerous in the 10th over.

Yash Dicholkar bagged 3 wickets, including that of Strikers'

Strikers eventually end with 124 for nine and lost the game.

In the second match of the day, Sobo Supersonics defeated Western Suburb by 10 runs.

Arjun Tendulkar, son of icon Sachin Tendulkar, opened the innings for Aakash Tigers, who were chasing 144.

But the Junior Tendulkar fell for 13 and were restricted to 133/7.

Brief scores: Triumph Knights Mumbai North East 162/7 in 20 overs ( Valsangkar 39, 36, Parkar 34; Kruthik Hanagavadi 2/41, Alpesh Ramjani 1/23) bt Eagle Thane Strikers 124/9 in 20 overs (Alpesh Ramjani 40, Sagar Mishra 19; 3/17, Yash Dicholkar 3/25).

