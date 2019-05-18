Abducted businessman rescued from east Delhi

A 64-year-old Mumbai-based who was kidnapped from a luxury hotel in Lutyens was rescued from a building in Laxmi Nagar, police said Saturday.

The accused was abducted from a luxury hotel here on Friday night and was confined in a building in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, they said, adding it was a cases of honey trapping.

Police said they were informed at around 11 pm on Friday from one of the businessman's friends that he has been abducted and the kidnappers have



demanded a ransom of Rs 30 lakh for his release.

During investigation, the phone numbers from which the call was received, were put on surveillance. CCTV footages from the hotel were also checked and the was seen leaving the hotel in a car. The vehicle's registration number was noted and a message was passed across Police's district control rooms and PCR vans to trace the vehicle, a senior police said.

CCTV footages on the route through which the car had travelled were also checked, he said.

The businessman's location was traced to a building in following overnight raids and technical surveillance. Around 6 am, the police teams conducted a raid at the identified address and the man was rescued, he added.

Four woman and two men have been arrested for the abduction and the was safely rescued, Eish Singhal, commissioner of police (New Delhi) said.

The officer, however, refused to reveal the name of the businessman or the accused arrested for the alleged abduction stating that the matter is under investigation.

Police are investigating the gang's involvement in other cases.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)