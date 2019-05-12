TRS announcescandidates for MLC by-polls

: Rashtra Samithi Sunday announced the names of the party candidates for the coming bye-elections to fill three vacancies in the State Legislative Council.

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission, polling will be held on May 31 for three seats from Rangareddy, Nalgonda and local authorities constituencies.

The TRS will field Pochampalli from Warangal, former P Mahender Reddy from Rangareddy and from Nalgonda, a party communication said.

The last date for filing nominations is May 14 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is May 17.

Counting of votes will be taken up on June 3.

However, had earlier requested the EC to either cancel the notification issued or as or extend time to have new voters' list.

Polls for Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies and zilla parishad territorial constituencies is currently underway in

