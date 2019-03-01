TRS sees non-Cong, non-BJP govt at Centre after LS elections

The ruling TRS in Telangana claimed Friday that a non-Congress, non-BJP government would be formed after the Lok Sabha elections, and K Chandrasekhar Rao would play a "very important role".

"There would be a non-Congress, non-BJP government at the Centre (after the elections) and KCR (as Rao is popularly known as) will play a very important role, with 16 MPs," TRS spokesperson said.

The TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samiti) has repeatedly said it aims to win 16 of the total 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Khan denied suggestions that KCR's push towards forging a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front of regional parties was losing steam.

"Things will change as the election results come out, or in the run up to the elections", he claimed.

TRS is open to talk to any party which is "secular" in nature and is not aligned with BJP and Congress, he said.

Several regional parties fit in "that bracket", Khan said listing YSRCP, BJD, TMC, SP and BSP in this regard. "We are ready to talk to all of them".

"Lalu (RJD chief) is also talking about moving out of the grip (in Bihar). If that happens, we are ready to talk to him also", he told

"Anybody who is not aligned with the or the BJP, we will talk to them. When KCR is trying to build a coalition without his personal agenda, I think lot of parties will respond to him and political scenario will change in the country in the coming days," Khan added.

