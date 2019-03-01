Maha farmer hangs self over bank loan, drought stress

A has allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's district and his kin has claimed he was unable to repay a bank loan, a senior police official said Friday.

Laxmansingh Vitthalsingh Pardeshi (48) hanged himself at his home in Rajputwadi village in the district's Karjat tehsil on Thursday night, of Police Sudarshan Mundhe said.

The deceased's son, Rajendra, said his father had taken a loan from a here and was unable to repay it and the prevailing drought had created more stress.

Pardeshi is survived by his wife, daughter and son.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)