NIA proposal to set up research cell on ISIS approved: Rajanth Singh

Puneri Paltan launches new logo

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Puneri Paltan, the Pune team of the Pro Kabaddi League Friday revealed their new logo.

"Puneri Paltan has developed a new identity which resembles with the modern and dynamic Pune, yet is true to our roots. We are an evolving team with the exuberance of the youth which respects and holds close to our hearts the values of our rich culture," KailashKandpal, CEO, Puneri Paltan was quoted as saying in a media release.

The logo takes inspiration from the 'Rajmudra' and the emblem is a lion, it said.

The prominence of the 'tilak' (chandrakor) is a symbol of blessings bestowed upon warriors and the overarching saffron colour is a way of paying homage to Maharashtras heritage, it added.

First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 16:20 IST

